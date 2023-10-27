Marriott Bonvoy and Rappi Team Up to Deliver Exclusive Benefits to Members in Mexico

Marriott International has announced that members of Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program and marketplace, and Rappi users in Mexico who link their accounts will enjoy special benefits and more opportunities to accumulate points.

Benefits will include:

Rappi Delivery: Marriott Bonvoy® members with their Prime account linked can earn 2 points for every dollar spent on Rappi orders in restaurants, market, pharmacy, and other deliveries.

Rappi Prime in your hotel: In addition, Marriott Bonvoy® members will be able to earn 3 points for every dollar used on Rappi Prime* orders delivered to the more than 270 hotels of the 21 brands in the Marriott International portfolio with a presence in Mexico.

Use Marriott Bonvoy points: Members who link their accounts will be able to exchange Marriott Bonvoy points for Rappi credits and pay for their orders in restaurants, pharmacies, and other deliveries in the Rappi platform.

Hotel Stays: Marriott Bonvoy® members and Rappi Prime users who link their accounts will have access to special promotions and benefits when they book their stay through the Rappi Travel platform.

“The announcement of exclusive benefits with Rappi reaffirms our commitment to offering Marriott Bonvoy® members more opportunities to earn and exchange points while maintaining our promise to deliver an elevated travel experience. As the largest hotel chain in the world, we are delighted to welcome and invite Rappi users to join Marriott Bonvoy® so they can explore our extraordinary portfolio of brands and properties in 139 countries and territories,” said Carlos Olguín, Vice President of Loyalty and Marriott International alliances in the Caribbean and Latin America.

“We are excited to launch this alliance in the Mexican market, which is one of the most important for Rappi. This alliance with Marriott Bonvoy represents an exciting step for Rappi and our users. We are delighted to offer our Rappi Prime users the opportunity to enjoy exclusive benefits in collaboration with the largest hotel chain in the world. This partnership reflects our continued commitment to providing exceptional experiences and unique opportunities to our users, as we continue to innovate and expand our reach in the region.” Guido Becher, Head of Travel, Rappi

To access the exclusive benefits of this alliance, members must have an account with Marriott Bonvoy and be members of Rappi Prime. Enrollment is available through the Rappi mobile application (available for IOS and Android).

The announcement comes after the signing of an agreement between the two companies was announced in May; this is the first time that Marriott International, the hotel chain with the largest presence in the Caribbean and Latin America, has collaborated with a multi-Latin technology company.

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program and marketplace, currently has over 186M Marriott Bonvoy members. The collaboration with Rappi will enable Marriott Bonvoy to offer ways to earn and exchange to Rappi’s more than 20 million users across nine countries in Latin America, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay.