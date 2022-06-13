Banana Island & Discover Qatar launch whale shark excursions

Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara has partnered with Discover Qatar to provide a once-in-a-lifetime experience to view one of the largest congregations of whale sharks that can be found on the planet. A dedicated high-speed catamaran takes guests of Discover Qatar and Banana Island on the newly launched, unique, excursion to view the biggest fish in the ocean.

From April to September, the cooler waters off the north-east coast of Qatar provide the perfect location to see large numbers of whale sharks that gather to feed close to the surface. Upon arrival in the area where the sharks are found, the slow-moving gentle giants can be viewed for two hours from the front and back deck of the catamaran, before the cruise back to the shore. A whale shark expert is provided by Discover Qatar, to help educate guests about these majestic creatures through an interactive lecture, with a professional photographer also on board to capture guests’ experiences on camera. During the trip, a continental breakfast and sandwich buffet lunch are served, along with other snacks and a selection of hot and cold drinks.

Discover Qatar is collaborating with Banana Island to offer this unique experience for residents and travellers to Qatar. The resort’s luxurious catamarans are spacious and comfortable and are equipped with wall mounted TVs and WiFi, providing guests with exclusive services and exceptional and memorable experiences.

The new whale shark excursions depart five times a week from Al Ruwais Port in the north of Qatar and can be booked by visiting www.whalesharksofqatar.com

In addition, Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara announces the reopening of its surf pool. After a full renovation, the surf pool once again adds to the wide selection of watersport activities available at the resort, adding to the fun and memorable moments on the island. Guests can now enjoy two wide surfing lanes simulating ocean waves, with every surf session given under strict supervision with one of the resort’s trained team members, working to the highest standards of safety.

Private surfing lessons are available and the lanes may be booked exclusively for friends and family. The surf pool is open from 10.00 am until 10.00 pm and advanced booking is required.

Located just off the coast of downtown Doha, Banana Island is the perfect luxurious escape from the city offering a wide range of accommodation options and vast facilities for guests to enjoy.