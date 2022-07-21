Anantara announces new resort in Brazil

Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas announces the upcoming addition of a new resort in Brazil. With a modern and sustainable design focused on the location’s natural beauty, the launch of Anantara Mamucabo Bahia Resort will represent the debut of the luxury brand both in Brazil and in South America.

The property will be located in Baixio, a district on the northern coastline of Bahia, approximately 150 km from the state capital of Salvador. Known for its crystal-clear lagoons, the small fishing village has a setting that inspires tranquility and is one of the most sought-after destinations on the region’s coast throughout the year. The ocean and one of the largest protected sandbank reserves in Brazil will serve as the backdrop for Anantara Mamucabo, which will be spread across a 500,000 square metre site. Construction of the new-build property will begin in 2023, with the resort slated to launch in 2025.

Anantara Mamucabo will offer a total of 116 guest rooms, suites and pool villas, with sizes varying from 70 to 163 square metres. The resort’s innovative and unique architecture and interior decoration is being designed by Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning, with landscaping by Alex Hanazaki, considered one of the most creative landscape designers in Brazil.

The leisure areas will be distributed throughout the resort’s vast grounds and will include three restaurants, two outdoor swimming pools, a beach club and water sports area, a kids club and an area for babies and infants. The main pool will feature a multi-level “waterfall” design, creating different environments for relaxing and enjoying the pool and water.

Inside the beach club, a restaurant and a bar will serve regional cuisine from Bahia, while the hotel’s main restaurant will offer contemporary international and Brazilian cuisine with a view overlooking the entire grounds. An Asian restaurant will be located in the central area of the resort that will boast a stunning view of the Mamucabo River, from which the resort gets its name.

Additional facilities at the resort will include a substantial sports area, including both a tennis court and a paddle tennis court, a well-equipped fitness centre, a yoga terrace and a relaxation area. Children’s entertainment will be provided by a kids’ club including an exclusive playful space in a large green and wooded area.

With its design complementing the tranquil character of the local area, the resort will feature an Anantara Spa focused on both body and mental health, offering an extensive range of treatments and wellness offerings. Integrated and isolated environments, such as a swimming pool, massage rooms, a sauna and a hydrotherapy circuit, will promote total relaxation.

For corporate and social events, adaptable spaces with state-of-the-art facilities will allow for various sizes of meetings. Social events such as weddings, cocktails, and end of the year parties can be held next to the Beach Club, with an incredible sea view.

Dillip Rajakarier, CEO Minor Hotels, parent company to Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas, and Group CEO Minor International, commented, “We are excited to announce the development of this future Anantara in Brazil, which will represent the brand’s debut on the South American continent. It is a part of the world we have been keen to expand Anantara’s footprint into and this exciting project represents the perfect opportunity.”

Anantara Mamucabo Bahia Resort will be a true refuge for nature lovers in an enchanting region on Brazil’s northern coast of Bahia. It will join the brand’s collection of luxury hotels and resorts, which offer guests genuine experiences in some of the world’s most exciting destinations.