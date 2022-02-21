WTM Travel Tech to replace Travel Forward in November

World Travel Market - London has redesigned and renamed its co-located travel hospitality technology show.

Previously called Travel Forward, it will become WTM Travel Tech and offer more features for exhibitors and visitors.

The first event will take place from November 7-9.

Show organisers are planning two theatres in the WTM Travel Tech zone – one to showcase new products and the other to host seminars, debates and presentations.

The product showcase theatre will offer exhibitors more options to present their new services and innovations to visitors.

WTM Travel Tech will also have an updated brand positioning to reflect the way it has evolved from Travel Forward, as well as a dedicated section within the WTM London website.

The changes have been made as a result of findings from in-depth research conducted among buyers, exhibitors and visitors.

The survey was conducted shortly after the respondents had attended WTM London 2021 and Travel Forward, which took place in a hybrid format for the first time, featuring a live show on November 1-3 last year an online event on November 8-9.

The poll found a strong preference for Travel Forward to be closely integrated with WTM London.

Vasyl Zhygalo, WTM portfolio director, said: “We received very positive feedback from delegates who attended both events last year and there was great support for our new hybrid format.

“Our post-show research also indicated to us that our travel tech offering will benefit from close integration with the main WTM London event, along with more content to show how travel and hospitality technology is a core element of the wider travel industry.

“The world of travel is constantly evolving, and WTM evolves too – meaning the enhanced WTM Travel Tech will offer a unique opportunity for professionals in the fast-moving technology market to come together, face-to-face, to showcase their innovations and services to a global audience.”