Step back in time with Anantara Chiang Mai’s Heritage high tea

Anantara Chiang Mai, the award-winning resort on the banks of the Mae Ping River, has relaunched the city’s most famous high tea experience served on the terrace of the 100-year-old British Consulate that today houses the resort’s Service 1921 Restaurant & Bar.

Designed by world-famous patissier and Michelin-starred Chef Roger Van Damme from Belgium, the elegant high tea service is served on a classic tea tower laden with delicate pastries ranging from vanilla cream choux and carrot cake to passion fruit and lemon tarts, as well as savoury treats.

In addition to Chef Roger’s premium confections, guests will also find elevated finger sandwiches, including smoked salmon mousse with caviar, ham and cheese truffle croquettes, and classic cucumber butter sandwiches. Complementing the sweet and savoury selection are crumbly scones served with clotted cream and homemade jams, and ice cream.

As guests enjoy their herbal infusions and tasty refreshments in the shade of a wrap-around verandah, they can take in the views of the old consulate’s manicured front lawn that once served as a setting for lavish receptions, birthday parties and croquet games. Anantara Chiang Mai’s Riverside Afternoon Tea is served daily from 2.00 pm to 6.00 pm.