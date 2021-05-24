Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky Amsterdam to debut later this year

Anantara Hotels has announced the upcoming launch of its first property in the Netherlands.

Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky Amsterdam will join the luxury portfolio in the autumn.

Located in Dam Square in the very heart of Amsterdam, the existing property is currently operating as NH Collection Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky, an icon in the city with over 155 years of history.

The museum and shopping districts are on the doorstep, making it the perfect base for exploring the heritage and cultural treasures of this fascinating capital.

In advance of the rebrand, the hotel will receive a soft refurbishment, including some of the guest rooms and suites, the garden, and a new spa and gym will be added.

The 402-key Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky will embrace guests in contemporary style with signature touches.

The building has a magnificent history dating back to 1866, when Adolph Wilhelm Krasnapolsky, a charismatic Polish tailor, opened a tiny coffee house on the site that is now Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky.

As it grew in popularity, he added rooms for rent and later rebuilt it into a modern hotel that charms visitors with luxurious guest rooms and an indulgent distinct culinary proposition.

Dillip Rajakarier, group chief executive Minor International, parent company of Anantara, commented: “We are delighted to be continuing the expansion of our luxury Anantara brand in Europe with the addition of Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky Amsterdam.

“The historic hotel will be a fantastic addition to the Anantara portfolio when it joins later this year after enhancements to the property and represents an exciting milestone for the brand as the first in Northern Europe.”

Since acquiring Hotel Krasnapolsky on behalf of clients in 2013, AXA IM Alts has overseen a significant investment programme into the hotel to greatly improve the customer experience and unlock the potential of this historic landmark.

This next phase of investment and refurbishment is expected to take the hotel to the next level in terms of luxury, amenities and service.