St. Regis Dubai, the Palm opens in Middle East

Marriott has welcomed the opening of the St. Regis Dubai, the Palm.

Designed to feature a sophisticated aesthetic, the property balances local influences with the modern glamour and visionary spirit of St. Regis.

Elegant décor and contemporary interiors are accentuated with bespoke elements such as the hotel’s grand staircase, which is embellished with gold detailing that encircles an exquisite chandelier.

Inspired by the Arabian palm tree, the chandelier is gilded with shimmering crystals that gracefully illuminate the ground floor of the hotel.

“With its spectacular skyline, breath-taking desert landscapes, contemporary architecture, thriving culture and varied entertainment offerings, Dubai is one of the most sought-after destinations for global leisure travellers,” said Sandeep Walia, area vice president, United Arab Emirates, Marriott International.

“The St. Regis Dubai, the Palm is an exquisite addition to our global portfolio and offers a century-old legacy of uncompromising refinement and bespoke service on Dubai’s iconic Palm Jumeirah.”

The intimate lobby features plush lounge areas and a tucked-away library lit by an artful fireplace.

The corridors and gathering spaces are adorned with a thoughtfully curated art collection featuring contemporary artwork and paintings.

The 264 lavishly appointed guestrooms and 26 elegant suites offer luxuriant comfort, exceptional amenities and expansive views of Palm Jumeirah, the Arabian Gulf and the Dubai skyline through floor-to-ceiling windows.

“We are delighted to welcome the St. Regis brand to our portfolio of hospitality partners.

“Palm Jumeirah is firmly established as world-leading destination for living, leisure and tourism, and the opening of the St. Regis Dubai, the Palm brings yet another world-class hospitality offering to the island’s ever-growing list of attractions, including the View, which opened at the top of the Palm Tower last month.

“With its enviable location, luxury facilities and signature service, the hotel is sure to be a draw for UAE residents and Dubai’s regional and global luminaries,” said Omar Khoory, chief assets and hospitality officer at Nakheel.