American Airlines signs Royal Air Maroc codeshare deal

American Airlines has launched a reciprocal codeshare agreement with Morocco’s largest airline, Royal Air Maroc.

The deal will add new options for travel to Morocco from its launch on December 26th.

American’s customers will be able to purchase select Royal Air Maroc flights to Casablanca, Morocco, which will provide seamless connecting service to Marrakech, Morocco.

These flights are available for sale now for travel beginning December 26th.

The codeshare will expand to additional cities across the African continent in early 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Royal Air Maroc is a premier African carrier and their hub in Casablanca is perfectly situated to offer our customers convenient connections between North America and over 40 destinations throughout Africa,” said Vasu Raja, American senior vice president of network strategy.

“With Royal Air Maroc’s upcoming entry into the oneworld alliance and our recently announced service between Philadelphia and Casablanca, we are committed to creating more opportunities for our customers to visit unique destinations in Africa.”

Beginning in early 2020, the codeshare agreement will provide American’s customers access to popular destinations in Africa, including Abidjan in Cote d’Ivoire, Accra in Ghana, Lagos in Nigeria, Luanda in Angola and Monrovia and Liberia.

The codeshare will also allow Royal Air Maroc customers to connect to new destinations throughout American’s domestic network.

American will begin seasonal service to Casablanca on June 4th as the only United States-based carrier with non-stop service to Morocco, which will be operated three times per week.