Wizz Air takes off from Edinburgh Airport

Wizz Air has launched flights from Edinburgh Airport to four popular destinations in eastern Europe, with celebrations taking place at Edinburgh Airport for the inaugural flight to Hungary’s capital, Budapest.

This December, Wizz Air connects Edinburgh Airport with Warsaw and Gdańsk in Poland, Budapest in Hungary and Bucharest in Romania.

Owain Jones, managing director of Wizz Air UK, said: “We are delighted to be offering our Scottish customers the chance to travel on our low-fare network to four fantastic destinations in eastern Europe.

“Not only will customers discover the unique history, architecture, food and nightlife of Warsaw, Gdańsk, Budapest and Bucharest, but will also enjoy exceptional value-for-money on these flights.

“We look forward to welcoming passengers on board our young, green and ultra-efficient aircraft fleet.”

These new services will see an increase in capacity of almost 250,000 seats on Wizz Air’s Scottish routes in 2020.

Wizz Air’s low-fare network now connects UK passengers on 103 routes in 27 countries.

Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: “It’s exciting to welcome another new airline to Edinburgh Airport, especially one like Wizz Air which has one of the youngest and most efficient aircraft fleet in the industry.

“Yet again we are offering choice to passengers, giving them the ability to look at new destinations and new routes and explore the world.”