AnadoluJet has started Istanbul (Sabiha Gökçen) - Rome Flights

Turkish Airlines’ successful brand, AnadoluJet continues to expand its flight network in line with its goal of connecting Anatolia to the world.

The successful brand has started flights from Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport to the capital of Italy, Rome.

As of 26 May 2023, reciprocal flights between Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport and Rome Fiumicino Airport will be operated every day of the week. With this new route, the number of international destinations AnadoluJet flies from Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen has increased to 38. AnadoluJet, which already organizes 7 weekly frequency flights to Italy, has increased the number of weekly frequencies to 14 with the Rome flights.

Rome, largest city in Italy, is an ancient city that has hosted important civilizations throughout history. In addition to its carefully preserved ancient structures, the sculptures and fountains in the squares, which are flocked by visitors, turn the city into a living art museum. Rome’s historical beauties and rich cuisine are waiting to be discovered with AnadoluJet hospitality.

For detailed information about AnadoluJet’s Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen-Rome Fiumicino flights, you can visit anadolujet.com or contact the call center at 0 850 333 2 538.

ADVERTISEMENT