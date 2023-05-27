Turkish Airlines Introduces Flight Tracker Digital Globe to Enhance Guest Experience

Turkish Airlines, the airline that flies to the more countries than any other in the world, made a new addition to its privileged services offered to guests in this rapidly evolving era of technology and digitalization where customer satisfaction has become increasingly important.

The flag carrier has introduced the Flight Tracker digital globe for use in its Business Lounge, emphasizing the diverse and enjoyable aspects of digital channels, modernized with a solution-oriented approach.

With the Flight Tracker digital globe, guests will be able to track real-time locations of Turkish Airlines aircraft, flown destinations, current weather conditions, and experience the use of many different features such as flight information and Miles&Smiles membership. This technology, which is a result of extensive market research and presented for passengers’ appreciation, was launched with live flight information and destination data, along with a unique interface design exclusive to Turkish Airlines.

On the new service of the flag carrier, Turkish Airlines Chief Marketing Officer Ahmet Olmuştur stated: “As Turkish Airlines, from the first day we were established, we have been working to provide our guests with a flawless travel experience, in addition to safety and comfort during their travels. With our new service, we offer our guests the opportunity to learn the weather of the destinations they will go to, and also the possibility to create a Miles&Smiles membership via QR code. We prepare and develop our solution alternatives according to the needs of our guests with the strength that the evolving and changing technology adds to our brand.”

Turkish Airlines has raised the bar in its service approach by adding the Flight Tracker digital globe to its Business Lounge, where guests also enjoy spending time with the Hezarfen Flight Simulator, console games, a golf area and children’s play areas.

