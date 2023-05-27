Al Muntaha Celebrated For Its Excellence In Michelin Guide Dubai 2023

Located on the 27th floor of the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Al Muntaha, meaning ‘the ultimate’ in Arabic, has been lauded in the second edition of the renowned Michelin Guide Dubai 2023.

Recognised for its outstanding expertise and artistry, the exceptional restaurant has retained its one Michelin star in this year’s guide. Serving up the finest in French and Italian cuisine from acclaimed Chef Saverio Sbaragli, the stunning restaurant was featured for its harmony of flavours and spectacular setting overlooking the city and crystalline Arabian Gulf.

One of the world’s most established and widely respected food guides, Michelin ratings are awarded by an anonymous team of inspectors and based on a set of criteria including the quality of the ingredients, mastery of cooking, the harmony of flavours, expression of the chef’s personality in the cuisine, and consistency, both over time and across the entire menu.

Giovanni Beretta, Regional Vice President & General Manager Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, commented “We are proud to have Al Muntaha be awarded one Michelin star for another year in the respected Michelin guide. This outstanding accolade is a testament to the talented culinary team headed by Chef Saverio Sbaragli and their commitment and dedication to continuously create unparalleled dining experiences for our guests”.

Boasting culinary excellence across the iconic hotel, Ristorante L’Olivo at Al Mahara was featured for the first time as a Michelin selected restaurant. The exquisite Italian dining experience by Chef Andrea Migliaccio is set against the backdrop of the mesmerising floor-to-ceiling tropical reef aquarium, serving the best-in-class seafood and mixology.

Also included for the first time in this year’s guide were Jumeirah Al Qasr’s chic Mediterranean concept from Chef Kim Joinie-Maurin, French Riviera and stunning Italian restaurant by , Pierchic. In addition, the vibrant Mediterranean seafood venue at Jumeirah Al Naseem, Rockfish, was featured in the prestigious guide for the second year.

This commendation follows the recent announcement of the Gault&Millau UAE 2023 ratings, in which Jumeirah Group was once again recognised for its culinary excellence with nine of its signature restaurants listed.

To explore Jumeirah Hotels & Resort's portfolio of dining destinations across Dubai, with concepts to cater for all tastes and occasions, please visit www.jumeirah.com or contact [email protected] for reservations.