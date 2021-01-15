American Express Global Business Travel signs Concur deal

American Express Global Business Travel has signed a deal to connect its Supply MarketPlace to Concur Travel for enriched hotel content.

This agreement brings the full value of American Express Global Business Travel accommodations program to clients using the Concur Travel booking tool that have enabled connectivity to Supply MarketPlace.

Benefits include expanded hotel inventory and an optimized booking experience.

Supply MarketPlace is part of the American Express Global Business Travel core technology platform and a central driver of its end-to-end accommodations offering.

Evan Konwiser, American Express Global Business Travel executive vice president, product and strategy, said: “GBT has built innovative platforms to provide the absolute best in inventory and experience to our travellers across all channels.

“As we add new hotel properties, rates, amenities, photos and descriptions from diverse sources, this connection will allow us to deliver the full value to clients using Concur Travel.”

Concur Travel’s connection to Supply MarketPlace furthers its integration with the American Express Global Business Travel core technology platform and signals an ongoing commitment to a strong technology partnership between the two companies.