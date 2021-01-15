Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to add Tel Aviv flights next month

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has announced it will offer flights to Tel Aviv, Israel.

The new route, launching on February 12th, will create new opportunities for travellers and further diversify the tourism sector in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi chairman, József Váradi, said: “The launch of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi recognises Abu Dhabi as a bold new frontier for ultra-low fare travel in the region.

“We most welcome the opportunity to contribute to Abu Dhabi’s efforts to provide a new segment of travel in the UAE in line with its socio-economic vision.

“We are looking forward to working in strategic partnership with our stakeholders in Abu Dhabi for the benefits of the country by opening up new travel options for residents and tourists.”

The airline recently confirmed Athens as its inaugural destination, with flights from Abu Dhabi International Airport commencing today.

This will be followed by flights to Thessaloniki, starting on February 4th.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, a joint venture established between ADQ and Wizz Air Holdings, initially announced a route network that includes Athens, Thessaloniki, Alexandria, Kutaisi, Larnaca, Odesa and Yerevan.

Further destinations will be launched over the coming months.