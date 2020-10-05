Aloft Tokyo Ginza takes brand into Japan for first time

Marriott International has announced the opening of Aloft Tokyo Ginza, the first hotel from the brand to open in Japan.

With its highly conceptualised design - a nod to Ginza’s “Miyuki-zoku” youth subculture movement of the 1960s – the property showcases an eclectic mix of neon colours, graffiti, and urban art inspired by Tokyo’s iconic street culture.

Located in Ginza, Tokyo’s most famous shopping, dining, and entertainment district, the new Aloft Tokyo Ginza is just a short walk away from Ginza Six shopping mall, the Mitsukoshi Ginza department store, Tsukiji Market, and the historic Kabuki-za theatre.

The hotel’s proximity to the Ginza and Higashi-Ginza stations also provides guests with quick and easy access to other areas of Tokyo and beyond.

“We are thrilled to see the arrival of the Aloft brand in Japan with the opening of Aloft Tokyo Ginza,” said Rajeev Menon, president, Asia Pacific, Marriott International.

“With 17 different brands now present in Japan, the debut of Aloft Hotels further underscores Marriott International’s commitment to growing its footprint across the country.

“With it lively in-hotel social scene, and innovative music and art programming, Aloft Tokyo Ginza is set to enhance the ‘always-on’ traveller’s stay and play experience in Tokyo.”

Walking into the hotel, guests can see larger-than-life sculptural pieces and conceptual art by Japanese and Japan-inspired international artists that add a delightful dimension of visual appeal to the spaces throughout the hotel.

The lift lobby elevator is also an art installation in itself featuring colourful graffiti.

The hotel is home to 205 stylish and inviting guest rooms designed with the brand’s signature artful and innovative loft-like layout in mind.

“Ginza is the must-see destination for every visitor to Tokyo, and what better way to experience Ginza than through the brand new Aloft Tokyo Ginza, which captures the energy and colour of Tokyo’s most famous district,” said Hiro Kosugi, general manager, Aloft Tokyo Ginza.

“We look forward to welcoming guests to our hotel, a new urban hub where great music, captivating art, and social connections take centre stage.”