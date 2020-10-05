Nash appointed commodore with Princess Cruises

Captain Nick Nash, a 31-year veteran of Princess Cruises, has been promoted to the rank of commodore of the global fleet, the seventh in the history of the line.

The title of commodore is an honour that is bestowed upon the most senior captain of a fleet of ships, and the position represents the highest rank attainable to a Princess Cruises mariner.

Commodore Nash becomes the senior master of the fleet, representing the interests of all ships and its captains.

He also was recently recognised at the delivery of Enchanted Princess as captain of the newest vessel and has the privilege of navigating the ship out of the Fincantieri shipyard for the very first time.

“It’s an honour and a testament to his dedication as a master seafarer to name captain Nick Nash the next commodore of our global fleet,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president.

“With his successful tenure and utmost focus on the high priority of the safety and security of all guests and crew, we know he will continue to deliver the cruise experience our guests cherish when we return to service.”

Commodore Nash first joined the company in 1989 and was promoted to staff captain in 1997.

In 2002, he became captain and has been at the helm of many Princess vessels, most recently Royal Princess.

Commodore Nash’s daughter, Victoria, served as the ‘madrina’ of Royal Princess during the ship’s float out ceremony in 2012.

She has a special connection to the cruise line’s first Royal Princess – as a baby, she was christened onboard.

Most recently, Nash served as president of the Nautical Institute and after two years now serves on the council.

He was awarded the United Kingdom’s Merchant Navy Medal for meritorious service in 2018.

“As a young man, I ran away to sea at the age of 17 to start working on cargo ships and now here I am today, extremely proud to take on this new role as commodore of the Princess fleet,” said Nash.

“It’s been the highlight of my career to recently take Enchanted Princess out of the shipyard for the very first time to now overseeing all ships of the cruise line that has allowed me to always continue to learn and grow professionally and personally.”

Commodore Nash succeeds commodore Giorgio Pomata, who recently retired after serving Princess Cruises for 42 years.

When not at sea with Princess, Nash resides in his hometown of Penzance, Cornwall, with his wife, Sue.