Aloft Birmingham Eastside opens to first travellers

Aloft Hotels has made its debut in Birmingham with the opening of Aloft Birmingham Eastside.

Situated in the up-and-coming Eastside district, a new regenerated hub for the city which is home to businesses, retail and leisure facilities, the property is just a short walk away from the city centre.

Guests visiting Aloft Birmingham Eastside will enjoy having legendary music venues on their doorstep including the Hippodrome and the Utilita Arena Birmingham.

The largest city-centre shopping centre, the Bullring offers incredible retail experiences and foodies will enjoy dining in the city which boasts the most Michelin Star restaurants in the UK, outside of London.

The proximity to three main rail hubs and a fast connection to Birmingham International Airport makes it an ideal option for both business and leisure travellers.

ADVERTISEMENT

All 195 modern bedrooms feature the signature ultra-comfortable platform beds, en-suite bathrooms with powerful rainfall showers and fast, free Wi-Fi.

Guestroom categories include executive rooms and suites.

The hotel is conveniently connected to a brand-new, state-of-the-art conference and events venue, the Eastside Rooms, set to open in April.

The venue will be home to 23 superpowered event and meeting spaces, including the largest pillar-free ballroom in Birmingham city centre.

The development forms part of Birmingham’s Big City Plan – a 20-year, major city centre regeneration project which aims to transform the Eastside area into a thriving leisure and business district.

Matt Huddart, general manager at Aloft Birmingham Eastside, said: “We are thrilled to be opening the doors to Birmingham’s newest and most dynamic hotel.

“Home to some of the best music venues in the country to entertain domestic and international visitors, Birmingham has an incredible culture and is the perfect location for the Aloft brand which uses music, design and technology to enhance the experience of every guest.”