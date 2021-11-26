Alicia Keys headed to Expo 2020 in Dubai

Alicia Keys will be the first international artist to perform as part of the Infinite Nights series at Expo 2020 in Dubai.

She will be performing from the heart of Al Wasl Plaza on December 10th as she unlocks her new double album, Keys.

ADVERTISEMENT

Created by the 15-time Grammy Award-winner, the global live-streamed show, held under the world’s largest 360-degree projection dome, celebrates 20 years of outstanding musical success for one exclusive night only.

Guests can expect dazzling new arrangements of Keys’ biggest hits, as well as new material from her highly anticipated new double album.

Keys said: “Performing in Expo 2020 Dubai’s Infinite Nights series is going to be such an incredible experience!

“I’m so excited to share such a beautifully unique and special performance on the eve of the release of my new album Keys with the world.

“Keys is all about letting go of anything that holds you back and breaking through the invisible ceilings above us!

“It perfectly reflects Expo’s values.

“I cannot wait to unlock this new universe with you.”

The concert will be livestreamed online, and available to watch across multiple channels, including Expo TV on YouTube, Facebook and Oculus.