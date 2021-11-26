Accor Stadium debuts in Australia

Accor has secured the naming rights for Stadium Australia, with the venue in Sydney Olympic Park to begin the transition to Accor Stadium from today.

Accor Stadium is one of the most exciting and diverse entertainment venues in the region and was the centrepiece of the Sydney 2000 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

With a capacity to hold concerts for 100,000 spectators and over 80,000 people for seated sporting events, the stadium has hosted the best in entertainment.

Accor Stadium will host the Australian national women’s football team, the Matildas, against USA in front of an anticipated record crowd on Saturday.

minister for sport, Natalie Ward, said the NSW government was delighted to partner with Accor as the stadium’s naming rights sponsor.

“NSW is open for business, and we are thrilled our local fans, along with interstate and international visitors, will be able to experience fantastic sporting and entertainment venues like Accor Stadium,” Ward said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Accor Stadium will have an important role to play in NSW in 2022 and beyond and I can’t wait to see the seats filled again by those enjoying the experience of a large-scale live event.”

Accor Stadium will soon feature one of the world’s largest LED video screens at 1,200 square metres.

This screen is just one of many new enhancements that will improve the spectator and fan experience, and will be a unique signature of Accor Stadium.