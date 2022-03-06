Aleph Hospitality signs first property in Rwanda

Aleph Hospitality has signed a management agreement with Accor to operate a MGallery hotel.

The property will be located at the new Century Park Hotel & Residences development in Kigali, capital of Rwanda.

A signing ceremony took place in Kigali between Aleph Hospitality, the international hospitality group Accor and Century Park Hotel & Residences, the developers of the project.

Located in the pristine and calm hills of Nyarutarama, Century Park Hotel & Residences is an all-in-one mixed-use residential and leisure park.

The unique lifestyle destination offers luxury villas, two- and three-bedroom apartments, four- and five-bedroom duplexes and penthouses as well as three restaurants and bars.

In addition, the development features the luxurious MGallery Hotel, the first for the brand in Rwanda, featuring beautifully appointed guest rooms and suites, leisure facilities including an outdoor pool as well as conferences and meeting rooms.

Billy Cheung, chairman of Century Park Hotel & Residences, said: “We are delighted to formally launch our hotel and residences with agreements with two leading international organizations – Aleph Hospitality and Accor.”

Aleph Hospitality, which has targeted 50 hotels in the Middle East and Africa by 2026, manages hotels directly for owners, either on a franchise basis for branded properties or as a white label operator for independently branded hotels.

Bani Haddad, founder and managing director of Aleph Hospitality, said: “We are very excited to be part of this incredible new mixed-use development in Kigali, which marks our first entry into Rwanda.”