ALEPH HOSPITALITY ANNOUNCES OFFICE IN SAUDI ARABIA AND APPOINTS NEW COUNTRY HEAD

In line with Dubai headquartered Aleph Hospitality‘s continued expansion, the independent hotel management company has appointed Tariq Yousef Dowidar as Vice President, Saudi Arabia.

The company intends to add further resources to the Saudi team over the course of the year.

As the company’s key representative in the Kingdom, Tariq will be responsible for leading Aleph Hospitality in Saudi Arabia. An accomplished Saudi hotelier, Tariq has 26 years of hospitality experience, most recently as Area General Manger for IHG government hotels and General Manager of InterContinental Riyadh.

Bani Haddad, Founder and Managing Director of Aleph Hospitality, said: “We are very happy to be welcoming Tariq to the Aleph corporate team. Our company culture is one of empowerment, openness and curiosity, and we already know that Tariq fits in perfectly. Along with an impressive track record of strategic leadership, Tariq is an innovative and visionary hotelier, and he will be a major asset to regional hotel owners and brands under our management.”

“This is such an exciting time to get such an opportunity. The hospitality sector in Saudi Arabia is growing at an astonishing pace and with the many projects underway across the Kingdom, independent management services are in high demand. I am beyond excited to be part of this development with Aleph”, said Tariq Yousef Dowidar.

Aleph Hospitality, which has targeted 50 hotels in the Middle East and Africa by 2026, manages hotels directly for owners, either with a franchise for branded properties or as a white label operator for independently branded hotels.