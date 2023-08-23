Breaking Travel News exclusive with Clemence Lormand - Development Director FAUCHON L’ Hôtel

On September 1st, 2018, Fauchon opened its first luxury boutique hotel: Fauchon L’Hôtel Paris, situated on the Place de la Madeleine — the legendary home of the Fauchon brand. Fauchon L’Hôtel Paris is a member of The Leading Hotels of the World.

Fauchon L’Hôtel Paris is only the first step in Fauchon’s bid to become a global hospitality company. Earlier this year, the Fauchon Hospitality organization was formed to manage the creation of an international network of 20 boutique hotels around the world. The company has proved itself successful in taking on this challenge as a second location was confirmed just eight months after the Paris opening: Fauchon L’Hôtel Kyoto, scheduled for a public opening in 2021.

BTN:.What are your / your organization’s core areas of focus when it comes to investment?

CL: Fauchon Hospitality’s investment strategy revolves around human capital, sustainability, innovation, and branding, all aimed at upholding its unparalleled luxury and service.

Renowned for its gourmet products, FAUCHON has consistently recognized that its most valuable asset is its people. Investing in continuous training and development programs through ECOLE FAUCHON founded in Rouen in 2021, the brand ensures that its team remains at the forefront of the hospitality industry.

As global awareness of environmental issues grows, FAUCHON has taken significant strides in its commitment to sustainability. From sourcing ingredients ethically and locally to reducing its carbon footprint, the brand has integrated eco-friendly practices throughout its operations including reduction of 25% of food waste in the last 3 years.

FAUCHON distinguishes itself in a dynamic market with a strong commitment to innovation, one of the element I would like to highlight is the creation of the “Gourmet Bar” at Fauchon L’Hôtel Paris. This inventive concept reimagines the conventional hotel minibar, showcasing the brand’s dedication to luxury, quality, and innovation. Unlike traditional minibars, the Gourmet Bar exclusively offers a range of FAUCHON’s renowned gourmet products, spanning chocolates, pastries, and savory treats. Complimentary for hotel guests, it adds a touch of opulence and generosity to their stay. The Gourmet Bar’s offerings can be customized to each guest’s preferences, ensuring a truly personalized experience.

The FAUCHON brand stands as a symbol of French luxury, quality, and sophistication. With a footprint in 50 countries, FAUCHON proudly extends across 100 franchise shops, restaurants, and 400 points of sale, embodying its widespread allure and recognition. In a stride of innovation, FAUCHON HOSPITALITY has broadened its horizons by extending its hospitality brand beyond shops and restaurants with its first cosmopolitan hotels in Paris and Kyoto to now include branded residences and villas.

BTN: What is your outlook for the hospitality industry in the Middle East in 2023 and beyond?

CL: Looking ahead to the hospitality industry in the Middle East for 2023 and beyond, a promising outlook prevails. The region’s strategic location, growing economies, and diverse attractions position it for continued growth in tourism and business travel. However, vigilance is key. Strategic diversification and innovation will be essential to sustain the industry’s upward trajectory in my opinion.

BTN: What does your panel at FHS focus on and what will delegates be able to take away from your session?

CL: In the panel discussion titled “The Opportunity for Luxury Brand and Hotel Partnerships: Exploring Demand Trends and Collaboration Success Factors,“, delegates can expect a dynamic and insightful exploration of the collaborations between luxury brands and hotel partnerships within the hospitality industry. The session will provide valuable takeaways and foster engaging discussions around success factors, guest experience enhancements, operational synergy, and future prospects.

BTN: What are you looking forward to most from your attendance at FHS 2023?

CL: I am looking forward to networking with industry peers, engaging in thought-provoking discussions, exploring new business opportunities, getting updates on industry trends, and most importantly learning about what shapes the industry’s trajectory from fellow experts.

