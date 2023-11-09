ALEPH HOSPITALITY SIGNS CONTRACT TO MANAGE ITS SECOND HOTEL IN KIGALI, RWANDA

Dubai-based independent hospitality management company Aleph Hospitality has signed a contract to manage Zaria Court Hotel in Kigali, Rwanda.

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame and Masai Ujiri, President of the NBA’s Toronto Raptors and founder of the Giants of Africa foundation graced the groundbreaking event for the construction of the 2.4 hectares Zaria Court. The urban lifestyle hub will be home to an array of recreational services, including an 80-room hotel, food and beverage outlets, retail, an outdoor amphitheatre, and a vast sports complex.

Set to open in in the first quarter of 2025, the 4-star hotel will feature 80 rooms and suites, co-working areas, a members’ club, a restaurant, a roof top bar, a sports bar, meeting rooms and a state-of-the-art gym. Aleph Hospitality will manage the hotel by applying sustainable practices and ensuring an effortless service, delivered by local teams.



Inspired by NBA Champion and global philanthropist Masai Ujiri, Zaria Court is the first in a series of urban hubs for sports, social and cultural community gatherings across Africa, with expansion plans in Nairobi, Dakar, Accra, Lagos and Johannesburg over the next five years.

Masai Ujiri said, “Sports infrastructure is a critical infrastructure for building vibrant economies. Zaria Court is a place where people will come together to convene, compete, and celebrate. This hotel is a core component of the site, and we look forward to working with Aleph Hospitality to create a place where everyone feels welcome.”

Bani Haddad, Founder and Managing Director, said “We are excited to be a project partner with Zaria Court and to be part of this coordinated focus on community, hospitality, sports and culture in Rwanda, one of the fastest-developing countries in Africa.”

