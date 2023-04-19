ALEPH HOSPITALITY APPOINTS SATISH JAIDEV AS CORPORATE HEAD OF SALES

Dubai-based independent hospitality management company, Aleph Hospitality, has appointed Satish Jaidev as Corporate Head of Sales.

In this capacity, Satish will be in charge of developing the sales team, setting market strategies and supporting commercial performances for existing hotels, new openings and takeovers in the Middle East and Africa. Directing sales & marketing initiatives and revenue tactics, he will be instrumental in creating synergies between the all Aleph-managed hotels.

Satish brings with him 20 years’ hospitality experience from leadership roles in the UAE and India with groups such as H Hospitality Collection, Emaar Hospitality Group and Rotana Hotels, among others. Before joining Aleph Hospitality, he was Cluster Director of Sales & Marketing at Wyndham Dubai Deira.

Bani Haddad, Founder and Managing Director, said “We are thrilled to welcome Satish to our executive team in Dubai. Satish is a dynamic and accomplished sales strategist with Middle Eastern experience which is exactly what we need at Aleph to support the rapid expansion of our portfolio in the region.”

“In addition to having a company culture of empowerment, Aleph Hospitality has a real passion for the industry and a remarkable growth trajectory. I am excited to start working on the goal of reaching 50 hotels in the Middle East and Africa by 2026,” added Satish Jaidev.