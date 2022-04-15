Aleph Hospitality appoints Aniket Gupta as cluster manager in Uganda

Independent hotel management company, Aleph Hospitality, has appointed Aniket Gupta as Cluster Hotel Manager for the two boutique properties A’lure Hotel & Suites and Masheda Palms in Uganda.

Just last month the group signed a management contract to operate two properties in Uganda. Based in Uganda, Aniket Gupta will be responsible for optimizing the operation of both properties with a focus on food and beverage development.

Bani Haddad, Founder & Managing Director of Aleph Hospitality, said: “I am so pleased that Aniket has joined our team. He has an indisputable passion for F&B which is exactly what we need in Uganda, as these properties have such potential in this area. I cannot wait to see where his creative management will take the hotels, restaurants and conference facilities.”

From humble career beginnings as a waiter, Aniket’s love for F&B grew as his titles grew from cook to head of F&B operations, successfully managing and opening numerous outlets and banqueting facilities. Prior to joining the Aleph Hospitality team, Aniket worked at various hotels in India and Kenya such as Marriott Hotels and Ashnil Hotels.

From India, Aniket holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Culinary Arts from the Culinary Academy, Hyderabad as well as a BSc in Hospitality & Hotel Administration and a BSc in Tourism.

Commenting on his appointment Aniket said: “I have been following Aleph’s growth in the region and I’m excited to become part of this ambitious company. I look forward to supporting and developing the Ugandan properties.”

Aleph Hospitality is well on the way to reaching their projected pipeline of 50 hotels in the Middle East and Africa by 2025. Their current portfolio now stretches across seven countries on the African continent with numerous big announcements in the immediate future.