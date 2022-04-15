Celebrity Cruises announces goop sailing on Celebrity Beyond

Celebrity Cruises and lifestyle brand goop are setting sail this autumn on an exclusive wellness retreat at sea on board the highly anticipated new-luxury ship, Celebrity Beyond.

With a series of transformative experiences and sessions led by goop’s wellness experts and an appearance by goop founder and CEO, Gwyneth Paltrow herself, ‘goop at Sea’ will be held on the Celebrity Beyond 9-night Italian Riviera & France sailing departing from Barcelona on 24th September, 2022.

Further extending the partnership between the companies that began in early 2020, a selection of goop’s signature products, including the GOOPGLOW and GOOPGENES collections, will now be available on board Celebrity Beyond. Gwyneth Paltrow will continue as Celebrity’s Well-Being Advisor, a collaboration first announced in April 2021; and, Paltrow and the goop team will also continue to curate innovative wellness offerings for Celebrity’s ships including on-demand wellness classes on stateroom TVs, a custom detox smoothie and fitness tools for guests of AquaClass® staterooms, a fully-immersive next level wellness experience, which is taken further on Beyond with the new Aqua Sky Suites featuring floor-to-ceiling ocean views, private balconies, luxurious bedding and other wellness amenities. Kiki Koroshetz, goop’s VP of Content, will also continue her role in Celebrity’s Women in Wellness programme, which brings together the expertise of some of the most highly respected female leaders in the wellness industry to cultivate a unique wellness programme at sea.

With its innovative, outward facing design leveraging endless ocean vistas and breathtaking panoramas, Celebrity Beyond takes well-being at sea further than ever before. Celebrity Beyond showcases the design talents of multi-award-winning British designer Kelly Hoppen CBE; celebrated American designer Nate Berkus; and lauded Paris-based design firm Jouin Manku; along with the innovation of British architect Tom Wright; and the culinary gifts of Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud.

“Nowhere is more rejuvenating than the open sea, and Celebrity Beyond has been designed by a dream team of contemporary, inspiring icons to give guests endless opportunities to disconnect from the world – while they simultaneously reconnect with the world around them,” said Michael Scheiner, Celebrity Cruises’ Chief Marketing Officer. “goop is the perfect partner for us to collaborate with to capture this therapeutic essence of the ocean in a really relevant and meaningful way for our target audience.”

“Travel can be such a meaningful part of well-being and a curious approach to life,” said Kiki Koroshetz, goop’s VP of content. “Our partnership with Celebrity Cruises has been focused on the intersection of exploration and wellness. We’ve been fortunate to bring some brilliant experts and teachers onboard, literally, and this new adventure—a mix of discovery and restoration—will be a wholly unique experience.”

The goop at Sea sailing will feature a variety of exclusive programming curated and hosted by goop, including:

A live interview hosted by Gwyneth Paltrow with a top wellness expert, where she will also answer audience questions

Several interactive goop expert-led sessions focused on enhancing the mind, body and soul;

Nourishment from the inside out through exclusive pop-up experiences including tastings, product trials, massages and more

Goop curated gifts and surprises