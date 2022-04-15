Emirates rolls out special Easter menus

Emirates is introducing seasonal treats to celebrate Easter on board and in select airport lounges worldwide, as part of its commitment to delight customers with unique and seasonal experiences that reflect its global clientele and footprint.

The Easter menu is available to customers in all cabin classes from 16 to 18 April when travelling from Dubai to destinations in Europe, Australia, USA, Canada, South Africa, Brazil and the Philippines.

Emirates will also observe Orthodox Easter with special menus for customers travelling on flights from Dubai to Cyprus and Greece from 23 to 25 April.

On board, customers can look forward to Emirates’ signature hot cross buns or raisin brioche for breakfast on select sectors. Those flying in premium classes will be able to choose from Easter-inspired desserts such as Easter egg cake, which consists of chocolate mousse with raspberry sauce filling garnished with berries and dark chocolate crumbs; and children will be thrilled with desserts featuring an Easter egg in all classes . This seasonal offering is in addition to the regionally-inspired cuisine served on all Emirates flights.

From 16 – 18 April, six Emirates’ lounges at Dubai International Airport and most of the airline’s dedicated Emirates lounges around the world will also introduce Easter specials. In Dubai, customers can savour a rich chocolate tart or Easter chocolate cheesecake in Emirates First Class Lounges. Dubai International Airport’s Business Class Lounge is offering traditional Easter carrot cake and Chocolate brownie with caramel sauce.

At Emirates lounges in other international airports, frequent flyers and those travelling in Emirates First and Business Class can enjoy Easter menus with different local highlights such as Roman lamb chops served with artichokes and mint in the Emirates Rome lounge, traditional South African pickled fish in the Emirates lounges in Cape Town, sweet yeast bread in the Emirates Hamburg lounge and Easter leg of lamb, potato gratin with chocolate chip sour cream cake for desert in the US lounges.

Customers travelling during the Easter break can enjoy up to 5,000 channels of on-demand entertainment on ice, including over 1,500 movies from around the world with over 100 kids and family channels to choose from. New family friendly titles added this month include Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sing 2, Encanto, Rumble and Ghostbusters: Afterlife. In addition, children will be kept entertained with over 30 kids’ channels with shows from CBeebies and Cartoon Network. With such a broad array of entertainment on offer, customers can create their own playlists of music, movies and TV shows on the Emirates app ahead of their flight and sync it to their seats once on board to maximise their enjoyment time.

A number of festivals are observed onboard and in Emirates’ lounges throughout the year. Emirates is currently offering its signature Ramadan services for its fasting passengers, helping them travel better and catering to their special needs during this important time onboard and on the ground. The Ramadan boxes are offered on select destinations during times that coincide with iftar or suhoor, on flights to and from the Gulf region as well as flights catering to Umrah groups travelling to Jeddah and Medina during the month of Ramadan.

For the Diwali festival, Emirates offered customers festive treats on-board all flights to India and the Lunar New Year was marked with a specially curated selection of festive goodies. The Christmas holiday season was recognised with delicious Christmas menus, festive movies and music playlists on most flights.

