Al Wathba Desert Resort joins Luxury Collection

Al Wathba Desert Resort & Spa is to join the Luxury Collection from Marriott.

Just a 30-minute drive from the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the property is located deep within the expansive landscape of Abu Dhabi.

With a design reminiscent of a historic desert village, it is an intimate retreat suffused with natural beauty, unique tranquillity, and rare experiences.

“We are delighted to welcome Al Wathba, Desert Resort & Spa to our ensemble of hotels that define the destination and offer our global explorers an authentic desert experience alongside warm Arabian hospitality,” said Guido De Wilde, chief operating officer, Middle East, Marriott International.

“Abu Dhabi’s legacy as an international cultural destination with a rich history and heritage, together with the diversity of its dramatic landscapes, offers a unique opportunity for us to guide our guests on transformative journeys that touch their spirits and enrich their lives.”

Inspired by native architecture and the destination’s rich history, the resort’s 103 guest rooms and villas feature traditional Arabesque flourishes, mashrabiya detailing, and Bedouin accessories.

Understated interiors and neutral tones sit in harmony with the desert landscape that wraps around this extraordinary hideaway.

The villas come with spacious indulgence, private plunge pools and a patio that boasts unlimited views of the surrounding Arabian Desert.

Al Wathba Desert Resort left Jumeirah Group in March this year.