No Holland America Line sailings before December

Holland America Line has become the latest cruise operator to extend its pause in operations, cancelling departures on all ships until December 15th.

The Carnival-owned company said the continuation of travel and port restrictions due to global health concerns was behind the decision.

The pause extension affects Caribbean, Mexico, Panama Canal, Pacific Coastal, South America, Antarctica, Hawaii, South Pacific, Australia and Asia itineraries.

Holland America Line has already cancelled all Alaska, Europe and Canada/New England cruises for 2020.

Additional departures from the port of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, in 2020, as well as select Hawaii itineraries for early 2021, have also been suspended.

P&O Cruises and Seabourn, both of which are also owned by Carnival Corporation, confirmed earlier this week they were pushing back any resumption of services into at least November.