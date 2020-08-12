New leadership for W Dubai - the Palm

W Dubai - the Palm has announced a new general manager to oversee the popular five-star hotel.

Peter Katusak-Huszvar joins the 349-key hotel after a two-year stint at Accor’s SO/Vienna, where he oversaw the renovation of all the rooms and public spaces.

He replaces Anne Scott in the role.

Katusak-Huszvar has also held senior positions at the Le Méridien Budapest, Hungary, art’otel Budapest, Hungary and Kempinski Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten München, Germany.

Now in Dubai, he will oversee all aspects of the hotel, including its impressive portfolio of food and beverage venues, including those from chefs Massimo Bottura and Akira Back.

Announcing the news, W Hotels said Katusak-Huszvar is an industry “disruptor” who embodies the “vibrant and playful elements of the W brand”.

Katusak-Huszvar has also previously been the pre-opening general manager for W Dubai, Al Habtoor City in 2015, as well as holding similar posts at the W Guangzhou in China and at W St. Petersburg, Russia.

Following a brief closure in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, W Dubai – the Palm began welcoming guests back to the property late last month.

The breath-taking design of W Dubai – the Palm celebrates the evolution of one of the most dynamic cities in the world, seamlessly juxtaposing the organic, natural curves of sand dunes and coastline with the marvel of the geometric lines of the local skyscrapers.

Opening early last year, the property begins with the hotel’s iconic ‘W’ sign patterned to resemble an evaporated desert riverbed and the Wheels (valet) area reminiscent of a falage, a cavernous riverbed covered by palm fronds.

Leading guests into the hotel is a stunning display of Orsoni glass tiles in colours inspired by overgrown foliage which reflect the golden sun on the horizon.

A head-raising, five-story atrium envelopes the Welcome Desk, a nod to desert fortresses and citadels of long ago.

Golden trusses comprised of framed boxes sparkle throughout the space, representing different stages of modern construction in Dubai, a common sight of the ever-changing cityscape, and sit upon carpets that depict the island’s surrounding waters reflecting both construction and clouds.

Completing the dramatic entrance is the Soundwave – a 6.5 ton, 30-metre-long visual vector that represents a W sound wave.

With 640 glass pieces, the towering fixture puts on a show of its own, illuminating in alternating intensities and colours to reflect the beats of the DJ in the neighbouring W Lounge.

The W Lounge (lobby) is a stage to see and be seen and celebrates the city’s well-known love of opulence with several geometric fixtures that mimic the raw, natural form of gold.

An artistic interpretation of a traditional fire pit sits in the centre of the W Lounge, signifying the bonfires that Bedouin tribes would gather around during their desert travels years ago.

Connecting the W Lounge to the nearby VIP Lounge is a 13.5-metre sofa in muted earth tones, representing a desert mountain range – the skyscrapers of the past.

With game-changing style, amplified entertainment and innovative culinary offerings, this W Escape will inject a fresh vibe into the local hospitality scene and offer the most sought-after luxury getaway for locals as well as global jet-setters.”

All 349 guest rooms and suites offer uninterrupted views and dreamy amenities.

Curved walls are intricately tiled to glisten like the lights and colours of the sea at various times of the day, bringing the shoreline into each room.

Modern graffiti adorns the walls of every room, featuring lyrics in Arabic from an iconic song by Lebanese singer, Fairouz.

After checking in, guests can check out the incredible amenities of W Dubai – The Palm, including the hotel’s multiple pools that sit in a wave-like pattern in the centre of the

Escape to form the W brand’s iconic Wet Deck experience directly facing a fabulous beach with views of the Dubai skyline.

Here, guests can swim, soak up the sun and enjoy signature beverages while listening to live DJ performances.

The W brand’s signature Away Spa offers ten treatment rooms, a steam room, sauna, experiential showers, a hammam and a couples’ suite.

W Dubai – the Palm adopts a bold approach to take events from ordinary to extraordinary.

Featuring over 2,000 square meters of event space, W Dubai sets the stage for any elaborate occasion.

The sprawling 1,215-square-meter Great Room boasts an extraordinary oval shape, sensually designed with rotating walls letting in (or blocking out) the dazzling Arabian sun.

Custom lighting features allow W Dubai to personalise each event, lighting up the scene with a myriad of colours.

The Green Room serves as a holding area for events and weddings and features light pendants reminiscent of wedding bands and carpeting adorned in henna-like patterns.

More Information

W Dubai – the Palm is currently in the running for the prestigious title of Middle East’s Leading Lifestyle Hotel at the World Travel Awards.

Voting is open here until September 24th.