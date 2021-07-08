airBaltic sees uptick in passenger numbers for June
airBaltic carried 114,700 passengers in June, or 70 per cent more than the previous month.
The Latvian airline performed 1,780 flights.
Martin Gauss, chief executive of airBaltic, said: “Many of us have been waiting for an opportunity to travel and now airBaltic provides many safe and exciting travel destinations.
“Even though we have seen a large passenger increase, in June we carried 79 per cent less passengers than before Covid-19, in June 2019.
“We expect traffic volumes to continue picking up.”
During June, the 15-minute flight punctuality indicator for airBaltic reached a level of 87 per cent.
This means that more than 87 out of every 100 airBaltic flights departed at the planned time or with a delay of no more than 15 minutes.