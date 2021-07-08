Virgin Voyages to sail three UK trips next spring

Virgin Voyages has revealed plans for three pre-summer trips setting sail from Portsmouth next summer.

On the heels of the recent unveiling of the ‘Summer Soiree Series’ for its inaugural ship, Scarlet Lady, Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady will officially make her debut in UK waters before heading to Barcelona to sail the Mediterranean.

With dates ranging from March 18th through May 14th next year, Valiant Lady will sail on a series of three new itineraries, including a mix of three-night, 11-night and 12-night voyages.

The ship is expected to hit the water with a splash in spring 2022, sailing to islands and cities in Europe, including late-night and overnight stays in Málaga, Palma de Mallorca, the Canary Islands, Lisbon and Belgium.

Initially expected to launch last year, the debut of Virgin Voyages has been repeatedly delayed.

Most recently, the lined cancelled all trips until October onboard Scarlet Lady.

The first ship in the line is currently expected to debut on a trip from Miami on October 6th.