airBaltic battles back from pandemic losses

airBaltic carried 157,200 passengers in November, up 265 per cent when compared to the same month last year.

The Latvian carrier performed 2,740 flights last month.

Martin Gauss, chief executive of airBaltic, said: “We have seen very strong results in the autumn months, and we are on a path to recovery from the worst part of the pandemic.

“However, there are more challenges ahead for the aviation industry due to ongoing Covid-19 concerns.

“We are flexibly responding to these challenges to ensure connectivity for our passengers throughout Europe and beyond.”

During November, the 15-minute flight punctuality indicator for airBaltic reached a level of 90 per cent.

The airline offers more than 70 direct destinations from Riga.

In September, airBaltic launched direct flights from Riga to sunny Tenerife (Spain) and Dubai (United Arab Emirates).