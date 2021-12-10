New interactive artwork installation at Expo 2020

An interactive artwork of human-sized bowling pins bearing images of women who are survivors of human trafficking has been launched at the Expo 2020 Oasis Hub in the Jubilee Zone.

The event was hosted by the Abu Dhabi Center for Sheltering and Humanitarian Care – Ewaa, which is affiliated with Abu Dhabi’s Department of Community Development.

It was attended by Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, head of the department of community development in Abu Dhabi; Sarah Shuhail, director general of Abu Dhabi Center for Sheltering and Humanitarian Care – Ewaa; and Bushra Al Mulla, executive director of the community development sector at the Department of Community Development (DCD) in Abu Dhabi.

The artwork, called ‘Bowling Pins,’ features audio commentary and words that narrate the victims’ feelings as well as their strength and perseverance.

The women speak about life after surviving their ordeal and how the centre has supported them.

The bowling pins are a metaphor for the women’s experiences, depicting how they were knocked down but picked themselves up with the help of the centre and its advocates.

Artist Jennifer Simon worked with 20 human trafficking survivors – women and children – for more than two years to plan, decorate and embroider the pins.

Lebanese artist, Dana Jouni, donated the design of the transparent external structure that protects the skittles.

The artwork is sponsored by Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, LVMH Perfumes and cosmetics and International Golden Group.