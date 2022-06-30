AirAsia X confirms resignation of chairman Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz

AirAsia X, the medium to long-haul affiliate airline of AirAsia Aviation Group, announces that Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz has resigned from her position, effective 1 July 2022.

Tan Sri Rafidah was appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board on 3 March 2011 and was re-designated as a Senior Independent Non-Executive Chairman upon listing of the Company on 10 July 2013. She is also the Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee as well as the Risk Management Committee of the Board and the Safety Review Board of the Company.

Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz said, “I will be 79 this year and will have served the term allowed as an Independent Director. I would then need to comply with the change in status from Independent to non independent Board member and the other ensuing requirements. I have therefore decided to resign from my position as Chairman of AAX and this will take effect from 1 July.

“I feel AAX should appoint new people to the board to take the company forward especially after the restructuring exercise. It has been a very good experience for me, having developed so many friendships with the Allstars at all levels, which I will always cherish.

“My special thanks to Tony and Kamarudin for having come personally to invite me to be the Chairman of AAX long before it was listed. My heartfelt thanks go to the Board members, past and present, as well as members and attendees of the Board committees that I have chaired, for all their cooperation, support and guidance. I wish all at AAX well and every success for now and the future.”

Tony Fernandes, Chief Executive Officer, Capital A and Founder of AAX said, “Tan Sri Rafidah has always been much more than a Chairman. As an incredible trailblazer in so many ways, she was a rock and my backbone during the ups and downs of AirAsia and importantly, a friend and mentor for my own personal life. She was always there to give support and did not hold back in sharing her sharp insights. While she is retiring, Rafidah will always be very much a part of the AirAsia family and her leadership will continue to inspire all of us. I’m sure we will continue to seek wisdom and guidance from her as we head into our next chapter.”

Datuk Kamarudin Meranun, Executive Chairman, Capital A and Founder of AAX said, “On behalf of the Board and everyone at AAX, we cannot thank Tan Sri Rafidah enough for always being there for us and with us. As a pioneer of championing equality, women’s rights and welfare for developing nations to name a few, she epitomises what the AirAsia brand will always stand for - aspiring everyone to be the best they can be no matter where you come from. While we regret her departure, we understand and respect her reason for resigning from the Board. We are forever grateful and wish her all the best.”

Tan Sri Rafidah holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and a Master’s degree in Economics from the University of Malaya. Amongst her many awards and achievements, she was Malaysia’s longest-serving Minister of International Trade and Industry, having served in that capacity for 21 years, from 1987 to 2008.