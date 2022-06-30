Booking.com lists FANtastic pitch view penthouse

Booking.com is kicking off the summer with a spectacular Pitch View Penthouse at Wembley Stadium, for the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022™ Final. The football-themed penthouse will be bookable as a one-night-only sleepover experience, for two lucky guests, at the final on Sunday 31 July, plus best view seats to the game.

Booking.com is the Official Accommodation Booking Partner of UEFA Women’s EURO 2022™, which takes place across nine cities in England, from 6 –31 July, with the final being played at Wembley Stadium in London.

With just nine days until the start of the tournament, stunning computer-generated 3D images of how the Pitch View Penthouse will look, have been released, to give both seasoned fans and those considering their first foray to a football stadium, a taste of this atmospheric apartment.

The Penthouse can now be viewed online, and will become bookable, at a reservation fee of just £20.22, on 6 July at 10am BST, the same day as England kick off against Austria in the opening match of UEFA Women’s EURO 2022™.

On entering Booking.com’s Pitch View Penthouse, guests will be greeted by the sound of cheering crowds, emulating the adulation players hear when they are walking out onto the pitch. The space then opens up into an eye-catching pitch-themed bedroom and living area. In addition, the amazing penthouse has its own private balcony, with the best seats in the house, giving guests a stunning vantage point to watch the final.

The ultimate overnight football experience will kick off with a chauffeured drive to Wembley Stadium, where they will be met and taken on a behind-the-scenes stadium tour. Booking.com ambassador and former England player Karen Carney, will also be on hand to welcome the guests to the exclusive Booking.com Pitch View Penthouse.

The lucky guests will enjoy VIP hospitality at the Pitch View Penthouse, and all the live match action from their private terrace; before retreating for the night, surrounded by unhindered views of the pitch, in this once in a lifetime experience. The morning after the final, guests will be invited to an exclusive pitch-side breakfast.

Arjan Dijk, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Booking.com, said: “We’re so excited to be listing this incredible ultimate football stay experience for the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022™ Final. Creating these memorable moments and first time experiences is so important to us at Booking.com. The Pitch View Penthouse at Wembley will be the perfect place for guests to enjoy a special night, at what is set to be a fantastic football tournament. We believe travel enriches people’s lives, especially live sport events which inspire more people to experience the world around them, and I’m sure UEFA Women’s EURO 2022™ will provide many unforgettable moments for football fans in Europe and around the world.”

Booking.com’s partnership with the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022™ is part of the travel brand’s global strategic partnership with the Union of European Football Associations, in which Booking.com is the exclusive accommodation booking partner for all UEFA National Team Football events.

With a mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world, the Pitch View Penthouse is a unique example of just one of the many unforgettable travel experiences customers can enjoy at one of the more than 6.4 million instantly bookable reported listings in vacation homes, apartments and other unique places to stay. This is in addition to the countless memorable experiences and attractions in over 900 cites as well as a range of transportation options including flights, car rentals and taxis.

