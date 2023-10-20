AirAsia Announces 2024 Tourism Boost with FREE* Seats and Travel Discounts in Malaysia

AirAsia, the World’s Best Low Cost Airline, has reinforced its commitment to further stimulate the Malaysian tourism industry in 2024 with its signature FREE* Seats initiative, aimed at making air travel accessible and affordable to all.

Discover the best of Malaysia and fly to Penang, Langkawi, Alor Setar, Johor Bahru, Kuala Terengganu and more from RM25* all-in one-way and uncover Asean gems including Bali, Krabi, Phnom Penh, Phu Quoc, Bangkok and more from RM80* all-in one-way.

For those seeking to adventure out further, AirAsia X offers flights to Gold Coast, Busan, Taipei, Beijing and more from RM269* all-in one-way on Economy seats. Flights are available for booking starting today until 25 October 2023 with the travel period between 4 March 2024 and 12 February 2025.

Bo Lingam, Group CEO of AirAsia Aviation Group Limited said: “Earlier this year, we launched our first FREE* Seats campaign of the year with five million seats. Since then, we have flown more than 37 million travellers across the region from March until the first week of October.

“Today, we are proud to double the offering and hope to boost Malaysian tourism in 2024 just as we did this year. It truly feels like we have come full circle, and as we aim to have all of our 204 aircraft back by the end of this year, we will continue to robustly grow our network with new routes and reinstate routes across Asean and beyond.”

Travel with a peace of mind with 30 per cent off for Flight Delay Insurance* which offers a one-off compensation of RM200 if the flight is delayed for a minimum of two (2) hours from the originally scheduled departure time or any new departure time. Moreover, enjoy 30 per cent off seat selections for AirAsia X (D7) flights, as well as 10 per cent off for pre-booked inflight meals for all flights booked during the promo period.

Complement the travel experience with more affordable deals of up to 50 percent off for Flight and Hotel combo. In addition, enjoy up to 50 percent off any hotels worldwide and get RM3 OFF x 2 rides with a promo code MOVEMY when you book airasia ride on airasia Superapp, which will be renamed to airasia MOVE soon.

*Domestic: all-in one-way fare from MYR 25. International: all-in one-way fare from MYR 80. Includes airport taxes, MAVCOM fee, fuel surcharges and other applicable fees.

**Underwritten by Tune Protect’s Insurance Partners. Applicable for all AirAsia flights (AK, FD,QZ, Z2) except AirAsia X flights (D7 & XJ). T&C apply here.

https://www.airasia.com/aa/about-us/en/gb/partners-promotion-terms-and-conditions.html#flightdelay