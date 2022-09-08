AirAsia named Asia’s leading low-cost airline for seventh year in a row

AirAsia has been named Asia’s leading low-cost airline for the seventh year in a row, at the 29th World Travel Awards 2022.

In a statement on Thursday (Sept 8), the carrier said it was also recognised as Asia’s leading low-cost airline cabin crew for the sixth consecutive year at the same event.

AirAsia Aviation Group Ltd group chief executive officer Bo Lingam said the last few years have been incredibly challenging.

“Our people and our customers are at the core of everything we do, and a huge thank you goes out to them for this win.

“Our continuous efforts and dedication to be the best and come out stronger than ever have paid off, and we’re ready to paint the skies red again,” he said.

AirAsia group head of cabin crew Suhaila Hassan said braving through the challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic was no easy feat.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Putting our guests first is a value instilled in all Allstars, and this recognition only reinforces that,” she said.

World Travel Awards founder Graham E Cooke said AirAsia takes home the win each year due to its unwavering spirits and diligent efforts to uphold its stance as a “guest-obsessed” airline, which makes the award a well-deserved one.

The carrier, meanwhile, said the latest recognition comes after it was bestowed with the most affordable airline services provider, Malaysia award at the World Business Outlook Awards 2022, and also the leading low-cost airline cabin crew Malaysia win at the International Business Magazine Awards 2022.