AirAsia Drone training set to propel Vector Kuala Lumpur to the forefront of the autonomous tech

From left to right: Vector Kuala Lumpur Sdn Bhd Founder Director Wan Johan Bin Rahim, Vector Kuala Lumpur Sdn Bhd CEO Marikh Azahari Bin Ramli, AirAsia Aviation Group Limited Chief Safety Officer and Head of AirAsia Drone, Captain Ling Liong Tien and Head of Business Development, Advanced Air Mobility, AirAsia Drone, Krishan Raj at the signing of a memorandum of agreement at Vector Kuala Lumpur office today.)

AirAsia and Vector Kuala Lumpur Sdn Bhd embark on a fast track journey today with the signing of a memorandum of agreement, to provide drone-related training services to the high-technology related sectors.

By joining forces with AirAsia Drone, Vector Kuala Lumpur is set to expand its credibility and enhance its evolving portfolio to lead in research and development of autonomous technologies, which include the fast emerging drone services industry.

As the first Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) approved Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO), AirAsia Drone will be providing a one-stop learning, training and development learning solution at AirAsia Academy. The programme is based on CAAM guidelines, as stated in the Malaysia Civil Aviation Regulations (CAR 2016) and Civil Aviation Directives 6011 Part (I) Remote Pilot Training Organisation.

AirAsia Aviation Group Limited Chief Safety Officer and Head of AirAsia Drone, Captain Ling Liong Tien said: “Driving value, choice and innovation has always underpinned the AirAsia brand. Drones are the next frontier and are set to revolutionise many industries with reduced costs and supporting environmental sustainability for the future.

“We are proud to continue leading the CAAM-approved drone training programme in Malaysia at the AirAsia Academy. Today’s announcement further reinforces how we are supporting the local economy to embrace the new digital era by taking a homegrown company such as Vector Kuala Lumpur to the forefront of the autonomous technology industry, providing industry leading training in strict compliance with the relevant aviation statutory requirements.

“Since launching this programme earlier this year, we have received an overwhelming response from more than 300 aspiring drone pilots aged 18 to 69 years old and we have successfully trained over 170 drone pilots to date. Drawing on our expertise in aviation regulation, safety, and compliance, the AirAsia Drone team seeks to further nurture individuals and organisations to build competent professionals, effective processes and reliable systems to meet the complexities and challenges of the future autonomous industry.

“We look forward to a strategic partnership with Vector Kuala Lumpur and are very exhilarated seeing how they can use this technology to further bring their business to a new frontier.”

Vector Kuala Lumpur Sdn Bhd CEO Marikh Azahari Bin Ramli said: “We are indeed thrilled to be partnering with AirAsia Drone as it is our vision to remain innovative and competitive at the forefront of our industry. Their experience and subject matter expertise will provide strategic training and valuable insights into the safety, regulatory and other important requirements which are aligned across the aviation industry.

“The UAS has become an important element in many industries driving cost-effectiveness and numerous efficiencies, hence we believe this is an opportune time for us to leverage and adopt the technology in advancing our portfolios. We have started the provision of pilot training in 2021 and trust the CAAM-approved Remote Pilot Training by AirAsia Drone will take us to greater heights.”

AirAsia welcomes all individuals and organisations including those without any prior aviation or flying experience to enrol for the courses through the AirAsia Academy website. The list of drone training courses and links to apply are as follows:

RCOC-B (Remote Pilot Certificate of Competency - Basic) (5 days) here

RCOC Module 1 (EVLOS) (Extended Visual Line of Sight) (2 days) here

SMS (Safety Management System) (3 Days) here

CRM (Crew Resource Management) (2 Days) here

Upcoming courses will include RCOC Module 2 AGR (Agriculture), Specific Operations Risk Assessment (SORA) and Train the Trainer (TTT).