airasia Super App assures Filipinos of budget-friendly and convenient revenge travelling

airasia Super App introduces a new and more affordable way of travelling as it joins one of the biggest travel expo in the country, organized by the Philippine Travel Agencies Association (PTAA). It shares a wide-range of discounts in flights and hotel accommodation in the app.

To support efforts to boost tourism, airasia Super App is offering a 20% discount for hotel accommodations with the promo code: AASTAY20 until July 10, 2022 and 20% off airline bookings via airasia Super App.

Ray Berja, Managing Director of airasia Super App Philippines said: “Amid the rising prices of fuel, airasia Super App is committed to making sure that travellers would make the most out of their hard-earned money as we offer affordable flight and hotel bundles, and very soon activities exclusive in our app. We are transforming the way we travel with the airasia Super App. With the airasia Super App, you can choose your flights and accommodation, even choose your activities in just a few clicks, using just one app. The great thing about this is we offer these services with the best value for money.”

airasia Super App users can also enjoy a 100-peso off upon check out using promo code: TM100 with a minimum spend of PhP600 from June 22 to November 30, 2022.

“We thank the PTAA for this opportunity to showcase what airasia Super App has to offer. Despite concerns about fuel surcharges, we wish to provide alternative ways to our consumers to save up or stay in their budget while travelling. We encourage everyone to check out the airasia Super App because we always offer budget-friendly deals and wide-range of discounts for hotel and flights. We will continue to find ways to make travel more meaningful and affordable,” added Berja

For its face-to-face comeback out of the two-year lockdown, PTAA promoted international and local destinations.

The PTAA Travel Expo took place from June 24 to 26 at SMX Convention Center.

Watch out for more exciting promotions as other lines of business under the airasia Super App such as food delivery, ride-hailing and more roll out in the months to come. Download the airasia Super App via Apple App Store or Google Play Store now. For updates, follow the @airasiasuperapp on Facebook and Instagram.

With airasia Super App, Filipinos can now travel and shop more, for less.

About the airasia Super App

The airasia Super App, the ASEAN’s fastest-growing integrated digital travel and lifestyle platform. It is a one-stop shop travel, fintech and e-commerce app that allows users to book flights, hotels and travel packages, activities, car rides, parcel deliveries and even shop for food, clothes, and other products at lower prices.

There are over 700 airlines to choose from in the airasia Super App. Since its global launch, it has also partnered with over 200,000 hotels to secure the best deals for its patrons.

There is also a chat option in the airasia Super App that allows app users to interact real-time and get feedback about the products and services in the platform

Currently, the airasia Super App serves more than 51 million users.

Download the airasia Super App via Apple App Store or Google Play Store.