AirAsia’s Lunar New Year Flight Achieves 100% Passenger Load, Promoting Affordable Travel

AirAsia is celebrating the upcoming Lunar New Year with a 100% passenger load for its special late-night flight at fixed fares which took flight today from Kuala Lumpur to Sibu.

The send-off ceremony of AirAsia flight AK9070 was graced by YB Anthony Loke, Minister of Transport Malaysia and Captain Chester Voo, Deputy Group CEO (Airline Operations) of AirAsia Aviation Group at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 here.

Minister of Transport Malaysia, YB Anthony Loke said: “I am pleased to be part of this meaningful event to welcome the Year of the Dragon. The government continues to initiate various initiatives to facilitate affordable fares during peak seasons such as this. We appreciate AirAsia’s commitment to always aim to provide their guests with great value fares through special promotions including their late-night flights at fixed fares to East Malaysia. We wish everyone a great New Year celebration.”

Group CEO of AirAsia Aviation Group, Bo Lingam said: “As Asia’s low-fare leader, we are committed to providing the best value fares to reunite our guests with their families and friends, especially during important festive periods. This year, we mounted 134 late-night flights at fixed fares between Peninsular and seven popular destinations in East Malaysia with around 25,000 seats. We are pleased to see that more than half of the special late-night flights at fixed fares have recorded a 100% load in the upcoming festive season week which has enabled our guests to fly back to their hometown affordably. We hope this Lunar New Year will bring prosperity to all.”

Guests who are travelling this festive season are highly encouraged to self check-in using the airasia Superapp, which is available as early as 14 days before the departure date and use the e-Boarding Pass to board the flight. Guests with reduced mobility and special needs are required to check in at the counter.

Due to the high passenger volume this festive season, guests are also advised to allow plenty of time and be at the airport at least three hours before the scheduled departure time. All guests are allowed to bring onboard a maximum of two cabin bags as part of your baggage allowance with a total weight of 7kg for both items and are suggested to ensure they have purchased sufficient baggage allowance in advance of travel to obtain the best value.