Aida Cruises unveils new Greek trips this summer

Aida Cruises will offer new cruises in Greece from May 23rd.

Seven-day trips departing from Corfu and traveling through the Greek islands to Crete and Rhodes will be on offer, as well as to Katakolon (Olympia) and Piraeus (Athens).

Guests can also enjoy the amenities on board with multiple restaurants, bars, cultural activities and sports facilities, as well as organised shore excursions to explore the ports of call.

Greece is one of the most popular vacation destinations for German travellers.

From May 14th, the Mediterranean country will reopen for tourism.

Booking starts tomorrow, with 23 dates between May and October 24th to choose from.

The Greek cruises can also be booked as 14-day trips.

In addition to the new offering in Greece, AIDAperla is sailing on seven-day voyages around the Canary Islands through June.