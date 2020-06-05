AIDA cancels all US and Canada cruises for 2020

The route back from the Covid-19 pandemic appears increasingly treacherous for the cruise sector, with AIDA the latest line to extend a partial suspension of sailing.

The Carnival-owned organisation confirmed today it would not offer any itineraries with calls in the United States or Canada for the rest of 2020.

AIDA said conditions for international travel to the two countries were not currently in place.

In Canada, for example, cruise calls will not be possible until the end of October, while in the USA there is an entry stop for Europeans until further notice.

The decision follows news from MSC Cruises earlier that it would not now return until at least the end of July, while P&O Cruises confirmed earlier this week it would not carry passengers until October.

AIDA said all guests booked on the impacted cruises would be informed.

Bookings will be processed chronologically according to departure date.

“AIDA regrets very much that it is not possible to offer guests the unforgettable holiday experience they had hoped for at the moment,” said a statement.

“The focus is now on developing a framework of policies and procedures for a restart.

“In doing so, AIDA is taking into account the forthcoming openings in European travel.

“The protection of guests and crewmembers’ health are AIDA’s top priority at any time.

“For this purpose, AIDA is in close coordination with the different national and international authorities and health organisations.”