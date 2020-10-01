AHIC 2020: Jewel of the Creek to welcome new Rixos property

Accor is anchoring the upcoming Jewel of the Creek masterplan in Dubai with a fully integrated urban Rixos resort.

The property will be focused on leisure, entertainment and sports, as well as food and beverage.

Earlier this year, Accor announced its strategic partnership with Dubai Developments to manage two properties, namely the Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan and Swissôtel and Swissôtel Living Al Murooj.

The upcoming Jewel of the Creek will now include the third property.

The new Rixos property will be located in the Jewel of the Creek, a one million square meter, mixed-use development in the Port Saeed area of Deira, in close proximity to Dubai International Airport.

The project is expected to transform the location into a destination with a vibrant urban centre featuring residential, commercial, hospitality, sports, entertainment recreational and marina components.

The location is connected to the main city area with through seven tunnels.

In addition, it will offer a vast range of unique outdoor features including lavish pools, extensive landscaping and water features, with a waterfront promenade offering numerous retail and food and beverage outlets and an 80-berth marina

“The recent development witnessed in the nearby Bur Dubai and Deira districts, with major facelifts and redevelopments initiatives, are expected to further elevate the surroundings and will be incredibly beneficial to existing hotels in the respective areas,” said Mark Willis, chief executive of Accor Middle East & Africa.

“We are the largest hotel operator in Dubai and our partnership with Dubai Developments highlights our common goal to strategically develop tourism and meet the demands of travellers in Dubai”.

Further to the guest room, Rixos will showcase a variety of food and beverage outlets, a large conference centre, a commercial zone and indoor and outdoor sports facilities.

There will also be a fitness centre, a wellness centre, an infinity pool, an entertainment and show arena, a beach promenade and facilities for children.

Once completed, the project will offer 770 hotel rooms and suites.

