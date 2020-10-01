AHIC 2020: Accor to take Swissôtel Living brand into Saudi Arabia

Accor is marking another milestone in Saudi Arabia with the signing a management agreement to expand its premium portfolio.

The deal will see the launch of the first the Swissôtel Living in the kingdom.

The group has partnered with Al Raya Estate Group, a pioneer in the field of real estate development, to operate the new Swissôtel Living Jeddah.

With an opening date scheduled for 2021, the project will be attached to (J View) – a mixed-use development comprised of hospitality, office, food and beverage and retail components.

Fahad Al-Alloush, chief executive of Al Raya Real Estate, said: “Our core business is to develop and manage real estate in the hospitality, residential and commercial sector.

“This project, (J View), is offering a high standard mix of all with its primary component being the serviced apartments.

“We decided to proceed with the Accor Group to introduce the Swissotel Living Brand into the market of Jeddah due to its leadership and expertise in extended-stay brands.

“We believe Vision 2030 is definitely boosting the transformation of the Saudi tourism and hospitality market, and we are looking forward to explore more opportunities along with Accor in the kingdom”.

The project will benefit from its highly strategic location on Prince Saud Al Faisal Street, proximity to Jeddah’s main roads and the Jeddah Corniche, with breath-taking views of the red sea and numerous family and leisure landmarks situated along it.

The project will feature 150 serviced residences including 53 studios, 75 one-bedroom units and 23 two-bedroom units, in addition to an all-day-dining restaurant, a lobby café and pool lounge, nearly 400 sqm of meeting space, an outdoor/indoor gaming area, a fitness centre and a rooftop swimming pool.

“This is a project we are extremely excited to launch.

“The stature of the project and its strategic location amid a plethora of demand generators around the central business district of Jeddah, will allow the Swissôtel Living Jeddah to actively attract a variety of demand segments”, said Mark Willis, chief executive of Accor Middle East and Africa.

“Our extensive research in the Saudi market highlights the growing demand from Saudi Arabia travellers to stay in serviced apartments and benefit from the additional space with kitchenette facilities and privacy.”

