World Travel Awards opens voting for global titles

World Travel Awards – the leading initiative to recognise and reward excellence in travel and tourism – has opened voting for the prestigious global categories of its 2020 programme.

Nominees feature the winners of World Travel Awards regional categories - Europe, Asia, Oceania, Middle East, South America, Central America, North America, Africa, Indian Ocean and the Caribbean – are now going head-to-head for the highest accolade in the industry.

Voting is now open and runs until October 25th.

Travel industry professionals and consumers worldwide are invited to cast their votes for travel brands that they consider to be the very best in the world.

The nominee gaining the most votes in a category named as the winner.

The voting window for World Travel Awards’ Travel Technology programme is also open and runs over the same period.

Graham Cooke, World Travel Awards founder, said: “With voting now open for our world categories, it is time to make your voice heard by voting for the organisations that are raising the bar of travel excellence.

“World Travel Awards is regarded as the highest accolade in the industry, and your vote can really make a difference.”

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry.

Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.

Each year, World Travel Awards covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognise and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region.

World Travel Awards gala ceremonies are widely regarded as the best networking opportunities in the travel industry, attended by government and industry leaders, luminaries and international print and broadcast media.

For more information about World Travel Awards visit the official website.