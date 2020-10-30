Aheli spa to launch at Roseate House London

Roseate Hotels & Resorts will welcome the Aheli spa and wellness concept to Roseate House London on November 4th

Following the success of the first UK Aheli Spa which opened at Roseate Reading last year, the property is excited to be introducing the concept into the luxury boutique townhouse in leafy Westbourne Terrace.

The Sanskrit derivation of ‘Aheli’ is pure, while in Hebrew, it symbolises a feeling of purity, grace and elegance.

Signature treatments are designed to detox, cleanse, nourish, nurture, heal and rejuvenate.

Treatments at Roseate House London include rejuvenating body scrubs and body wraps as well as tailored variations on the Indian Ayurveda massage, a detox and reduction therapy performed with Ayurvedic herbal oils beneficial for healing.

The Aheli Signature treatment is a unique therapy combining therapeutic massage and customised techniques designed to offer the ultimate relaxing and de-stressing experience.

Also on offer at Roseate House London are a range of manicure and pedicure treatments, luxurious facials and reflexology.

The Aheli Spa treatments use pure natural products from Pevonia.

This elite, eco-friendly and natural skincare line provides effective natural skincare solutions for women, men, teens and preteens of all skin types.

All the Pevonia products are of natural formulation made from organic ingredients to produce tangible results.

All these products are alcohol, gluten, paraben, lanolin, mineral, PABA free with no artificial colour or fragrance.

General manager of Roseate House London, Parvez Unmaar, said: “The introduction of the Aheli Spa concept to the hotel is part of our commitment to continue enhancing the guest experience in London.

“Guests are always looking for new experiences and with the success of the Aheli experience at our sister property, we are confident this new offering will be warmly welcomed by our guests and the neighbouring community.”