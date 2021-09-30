Aer Lingus to boost Belfast flights this winter

Aer Lingus is to significantly increase its services to Belfast City Airport from top UK destinations with more flights from London Heathrow, Manchester and Edinburgh.

From October 31st, the carrier will boost its Manchester to Belfast schedule from once to twice daily.

London Heathrow will gain a further two services to Belfast bringing it to the full pre-pandemic schedule of 21 flights per week while Edinburgh to Belfast flights will rise from daily services to 11 flights per week over the winter.

Susanne Carberry, Aer Lingus chief customer officer, said: “Aer Lingus is providing a significant increase in frequency between Belfast and London Heathrow, Manchester and Edinburgh, reconnecting businesses, as well as friends and families in the UK that have been kept apart for too long.

“We are also excited to be able to connect Northern Irish customers with our new Manchester routes to Barbados, New York, JFK and Orlando.”

From November 3rd, Belfast to Manchester flight EI 302, will connect with Aer Lingus’ new direct flight EI 031, from Manchester Airport to Barbados, offering a gateway for Northern Irish customers to the Caribbean for the first time with Aer Lingus.

Katy Best, Belfast City Airport commercial director, said: “This is a really strong schedule from Aer Lingus that will serve passengers extremely well throughout the winter months as they resume business travel and embark on more non-essential leisure trips.

“With a twice daily service to Manchester, passengers can benefit from same-day travel options, and the return to pre-pandemic frequency for the Heathrow service is a reflection of the increased demand for travel to and from London.

“Aer Lingus offers an excellent service with which our passengers are familiar and enjoy peace of mind that additional safety measures continue to be in place both on board and in the terminal.”

From December 1st, Northern Irish customers will also be able to connect on to Aer Lingus’ new direct services daily from Manchester Airport to New York, JFK, and four weekly flights from December 11th from Manchester to Orlando.