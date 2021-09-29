Emirates unveils latest Dubai Expo 2020 livery

Emirates has revealed a head-turning A380 livery dedicated to carrying the messages of Dubai Expo 2020 worldwide.

A bold departure from the airline’s traditional white and gold paint scheme, the bright blue aircraft livery features large-scale graphics in vivid green, orange, pink, purple and red.

The scheme runs across the fuselage and all the way up to the tail and fin, interlaced with the distinct ring-shaped Expo 2020 Dubai logo.

Special ‘Dubai Expo’ and ‘Be Part of the Magic’ messages run across both sides of the fuselage.

The engine cowls also carry the Expo 2020 Dubai messages and dates of the event.

The Emirates red belly branding, which can be only seen when the aircraft is flying overhead, has been replaced by the opportunity-themed orange ‘Dubai Expo’ branding.

The livery was designed, painted, produced and installed in-house by the teams at Emirates.

It is not just a decal, but a complete paint project, and is by far the largest the airline has ever embarked on.

The paint on A6EEU, the aircraft chosen for the livery, was completely stripped.

After that, eleven colours were applied on the aircraft in a careful, methodically sequenced manner.

A ‘wild spray method,’ electrostatic spray guns and conventional cup guns were used to put on the different colours, using over 2,500 sqm of tracing and masking material.

Decals were then applied on the engine cowls and, as well as the image of the Emirates cabin crew holding the message boards adjacent to the aircraft’s exits.

The process of painting the livery design and applying the decals took 16 days and 4,379 man-hours to complete.

