Qatar Airways to return to Medina this week

Qatar Airways will resume services to Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport, Medina, Saudi Arabia, on October 1st.

The carrier will offer four weekly flights on the route.

The Medina services will be operated by the airline’s state-of-the-art Airbus A320 featuring 12 seats in first class and 132 seats in economy class.

Qatar Airways flight QR 1174, will depart from Hamad International Airport at 01:00, arriving at 03:15 to Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport.

Flight QR1175, will depart from Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport at 04:15, and arrive to Hamad International Airport at 06:25.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar continues to rebuild its network, which currently stands at over 140 destinations.